Musician Chance the Rapper, left, kisses his girlfriend Kirsten Corley while attending a preseason NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Chance the Rapper got married on Saturday. The 25-year-old rapper and his long-term partner Kirsten Corley exchanged vows in front of 150 guests including the likes of Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West and comedian Dave Chappelle at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California, but the couple's three-year-old daughter Kensli made sure all eyes were on her during the ceremony.

A source told E! News: "The decor was all white, with big arrangements of white roses lining the aisle and scattered white petals where the bride walked down to meet her groom.

"The bride, Kirsten, wore a strapless white dress and Chance wore a white tux with a black bow tie. It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered.

"In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch."

While the couple's wedding took place this weekend, the Chicago Tribune revealed they actually legally tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the Cook County clerk's office in Chicago on December 27 last year.

A few days ago, the 'No Problem' hitmaker shared the touching story of how he met Kristen for the first time when he was just nine years old at his mom's office party.

Alongside a photo of Kirsten as a child, he wrote: "Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. This photo was taken on the day that I first met my wife!"



