You'd be forgiven for thinking the wedding of funnyman Jason Goliath and Sian Bailey was a joke. The bride and groom ditched the traditional white dress and tux for jeans, T-shirts and takkies for their wedding, and their “reception” was at a fast-food outlet.

Jason, 38, and 37-year-old Sian tied the knot in a brief ceremony with family and friends in Roodepoort, Joburg, on Tuesday

The couple, who had been dating for two years, had a short-notice ceremony at St Barnabas Church in Florida, dressed in jeans, matching “Bride and Groom” T-shirts and Jordan sneakers.

As the only speaker at the wedding, Jason’s mom, Gail Leafe, shared experiences from her son’s childhood.

“I remember reading him bedtime stories. When I couldn’t be there, I pre-recorded them for someone to play it for him so he could still fall asleep,” said Gail.

She also spoke of his first days at school and university, and the first time he drove a car.

While Jason is one of the biggest comedians in South Africa, Sian is a top PR agent in Jozi.

The ceremony started at 10am and was done two hours later, after which the newlyweds rushed home for their travel bags before heading to OR Tambo Airport to jet off to their secret destination honeymoon.

Only 40 guests were invited to the church and airport for the “reception”.

They cut their three-tier wedding cake - made of chocolate with blue and gold frosting - after the ceremony.

A source told the Daily Voice: “The wedding was very informal and it was really cool seeing them get married in their casual attire with Bride and Groom printed on the back of their T-shirts.”

“One can really say they are deeply in love, such a cute couple.”

By 2pm, guests took their places at the airport’s Wimpy for a menu of burgers, champagne and wedding cake.

The couple departed for their honeymoon after the reception.