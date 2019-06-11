Loot Love and Reason. Picture: Supplied



Loot Love and her partner Reason have been working hard lately and after bringing twins into the world, going on vacation is a well-deserved break.

The couple, who are usually very private about their relationship, jetted off to New York City together and shared some of their excursions on social media.

The couple also took a trip on the famous NY subway and Reason sent a shout out to Trevor Noah after spotting an advert of "The Daily Show" on a train.





Loot Love took to Instagram to post some images from her getaway.













The star made her way to the Plastic Museum