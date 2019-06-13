Revenge stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman. Picture: Instagram



Hollywood actress Emily VanCamp and her actor husband Josh Bowman have been enjoying their time in South Africa and even managed to hike the iconic Table Mountain.

The star, best known for her work on "Revenge" and who currently stars on "The Resident" has already been shark diving, hiked up Table Mountain and visited penguins.



"It was incredible to see people zooming up and down it like it was their daily ritual. I happen to have an almost paralyzing fear of heights so when the option to turn right and head up on the gondola presented itself the obvious choice for me was to push through the fear and turn left," she wrote on her Instagram.





The star said that the hike took three hours.





"The next 3+ hours were a huge test mentally and physically but worth every second. Mind over matter, one step at a time. Moral of the story, don't let fear dictate your choices or prevent you from experiencing all that life has to offer."





See snaps of her excursions below.

























The couple also visited Boulders Beach.The couple also visited the Makgadikgadi Pans in Botswana.