PICS + VIDEO: Cassie and her husband share wedding pictures
Recording artists, actress and model Cassie Ventura and wellness consultant Alex Fine tied the knot late last month and finally released more pictures to their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday.
We initially saw a picture of the happy couple at the altar thanks to the marriage officer, Peter Berg.
This is the first time we got a full look at Cassie's dress and their wedding rings.
In one of the posts, Alex wrote: "Marriage is easy. That’s my best friend why wouldn’t I want to hang with her every day!"
Alex also shared a video from the wedding day, including them getting ready for the wedding, Cassie walking down the aisle and some snippets from the reception.