Pierce Brosnan reveals secret to why he ‘never gets angry’

Pierce Brosnan has declared he doesn’t get angry. The “GoldenEye” actor, 69, who has used painting to channel his grief over the cancer deaths of his first wife Cassie (Cassandra Harris), and daughter Charlotte, said he also meditates to keep himself balanced.

He told the latest US edition of “Closer” magazine: “I don’t get angry. I could get angry – but where would that anger go? “There would be no point.” Watch video:

Brosnan said in a question and answer segment in the magazine titled “5 Things you Didn’t Know About Me” he thinks meditation is key if you want to “quiet the mind”. The actor was devastated when his first wife Cassandra Harris, who he married in 1980, died 13 days after her 43rd birthday after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer – the same disease that killed her mum. She had three children – Charlotte and Christopher, by Dermot Harris, the brother of actor Richard Harris – before she married Pierce, and then son Sean with the “007” actor.

Pierce adopted Charlotte and Christopher and was again left heartbroken when Charlotte also died from ovarian cancer in 2013 at 42 years old. The Irish-born actor had been married to his second wife Keely Shaye Smith, 59, since 2001, with whom he lives in Kauai, Hawaii. He said: “Water has always been a part of my joy and existence. I have fond memories of the seaside.

“So when I dropped into America in the 1980s, there was only one place to be – and that was on the coast. “LA just didn’t hold the same magic for me as the Malibu coastline.” Brosnan said despite his huge acting success, he grew up wanting to be a painter. He left school at 16 “with nothing but a cardboard folder of drawings and paintings”, saying: “I managed to get a job, and I wanted to be a graphic artist.