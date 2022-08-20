Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Piers Morgan blasts Gwyneth Paltrow

FILE PHOTO: 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., October 25, 2019 - Piers Morgan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Published 1h ago

Piers Morgan has hit out at Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 57-year-old TV presenter lashed out at the 49-year-old actress over posts on her website for her lifestyle brand Goop, where she described some sex toys as "made for penis-bearing people and their partner".

According to The Sun newspaper, TalkTV's Piers said: "Gwyneth is talking absurd virtue-signalling goop.

"A penis-bearing person is called a MAN. And I say this with some confidence as someone who bears one.”

His colleague Mike Graham said: “Penis-bearing doesn’t even make any sense. And I don’t know any women with prostates either.

I suppose we can’t expect any better from a woman that made candles out of the scent of a vagina.

"She was even too woke for Chris Martin.”

Anne Robinson added: "If she can’t identify a man, she needs to be careful having her outdoor daily shower.”

Paltrow launched Goop as a weekly newsletter in 2008 and she has gone on to build it into a major lifestyle branding - selling Goop's clean cosmetics and candles as well as other brands and even branching out into a Netflix documentary series.

She previously released a controversial candle named “This Smells Like My Vagina” and insisted she wanted the product to empower women.

She explained: "This candle is really like that provocation to say like, ‘It’s amazing to be a woman in every way'. It’s amazing to have that kind of power and you deserve to have that agency."

