Piers Morgan blasts Gwyneth Paltrow

Piers Morgan has hit out at Gwyneth Paltrow. The 57-year-old TV presenter lashed out at the 49-year-old actress over posts on her website for her lifestyle brand Goop, where she described some sex toys as "made for penis-bearing people and their partner".

According to The Sun newspaper, TalkTV's Piers said: "Gwyneth is talking absurd virtue-signalling goop. "A penis-bearing person is called a MAN. And I say this with some confidence as someone who bears one.” His colleague Mike Graham said: “Penis-bearing doesn’t even make any sense. And I don’t know any women with prostates either.

Watch video: I suppose we can’t expect any better from a woman that made candles out of the scent of a vagina. "She was even too woke for Chris Martin.”

Anne Robinson added: "If she can’t identify a man, she needs to be careful having her outdoor daily shower.” Paltrow launched Goop as a weekly newsletter in 2008 and she has gone on to build it into a major lifestyle branding - selling Goop's clean cosmetics and candles as well as other brands and even branching out into a Netflix documentary series. She previously released a controversial candle named “This Smells Like My Vagina” and insisted she wanted the product to empower women.

