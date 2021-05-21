Pink has both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Pink reveals she has had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination and has urged everyone to do the same.

The 41-year-old singer has urged her fans to get their jabs to help the world get back to normal, and she joked she hasn't suffered any dramatic side effects as a result of having the injections.

Appearing on the “Kyle and Jackie O” show this week, she said: "I'm just waiting for everyone to be vaccinated so we can just be done with it. I did it and I didn't grow an extra arm.

"I am double vaccinated. I got my second shot a month ago. I would have taken a shot in every limb. I want to go back on tour."

Meanwhile, the “Cover Me In Sunshine” hitmaker recently opened up on her 15-year marriage to Carey Hart and said their romance doesn’t have a “quit button”, which has led them to work through their differences in counselling, rather than just walk away from each other.

She explained: "For us, the answer is there's no quit button. Unless we find one. Right now, we don't have one. But it's also couples' counselling. Learning how to speak the same language, because we don't speak the same language.

"We love being a family. And we both come from families that gave up, and that's okay. That was their journey, that was the journey we all were supposed to be on. But for us, we don't want to do that."

Pink - who has kids Willow, nine, and Jameson, four, with Carey - previously said her “main goal” in working through their issues is to make sure they don’t “break up” their family.

She added: “It can be challenging, and there's good days and there's bad days. I think it's an impossible expectation for you to think that you're going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction.

"So it takes work to redefine what's important. I don't want to break up my family. That's been my main goal, since I had a broken family.

"So sometimes you have to let it go. You can't die on every mountain."