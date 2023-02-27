Pink: 'My feud with Christina has been resolved!'

Pink has insisted that her feud with Christina Aguilera has been "resolved." The 43-year-old pop star famously had a disagreement with the “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker when they worked together on the song “Lady Marmalade” in 2001 along with Lil' Kim and Mya and ignited a feud that ran on through the 2000s.

Story continues below Advertisement

But Pink took to social media on Saturday to explain herself after being continually asked about the drama between herself and Aguilera more than two decades later. Watch video: She wrote on Instagram: "The only Thing they ask you about over and over is a silly feud from your Twenties. I take responsibility also- I’m out of Practice Dodging the bull****that gets thrown at us hard working women.

“I’m notorious For saying too much. But I’ve never lied. And for every one or two women I’ve had issue with - there are hundreds that I’ve complimented and supported and loved on. “But we don’t talk about that. I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert DeNiro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they’d ever had. “How about Christian Bale? We stick to the art with them, Don’t we? I’d like to have the same opportunity."(sic)

Story continues below Advertisement

The “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” hitmaker - who returned to the charts for the first time in four years last week with her ninth album “Trustfall” - insisted that she believes in "authentic apology" as she claimed she wanted to "celebrate this messy life through music" after 25 years in the business. She said: "I also believe in authentic apology- and owning Your Mistakes.I should say less. Every time. Say less. Something I’m working on. “This was a good Reminder. My wish is To share the pains and the celebrations of this messy life through music and on stage. And I’ve accomplished that. Incredibly and consistently.

Story continues below Advertisement