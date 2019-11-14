Pink is planning a break from music in 2020 to focus on her family.
The 40-year-old singer has had a hectic time since returning from a five-year hiatus with her 2017 album 'Beautiful Trauma' and this year's follow-up 'Hurts 2B Human' so is going to take a break in 2020 in order to focus on the needs of her family, husband Carey Hart and their children Willow, eight, and Jameson, two.
She told "Entertainment Tonight": "We did two and a half years of [music], and Willow's back in school now.
"Jameson's going to start preschool soon. It's kind of the year of the family. And Carey has a lot going on as well. He's super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it's his turn."
The 'Just Like Fire' hitmaker loves taking her family to work with her and she walked the red carpet again with her spouse and children at the CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.