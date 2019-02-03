Actor John Travolta, left, greets rapper Pitbull during a hand and footprint ceremony in Pitbull's honor at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actor John Travolta decided to go bald after being inspired by his close friend and rapper Pitbull. In an interview to Extra, Travolta said: "A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull -- he lives his life like this. He would send pictures of me where I have all my hair, and he would superimpose no hair and say 'I prefer this', so I thought... Maybe it's time to do it."

Travolta's wife Kelly Preston is also a huge fan, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Travolta said: "She loves it... She has always loved the idea."

He is thrilled by the reaction to his new look, joking that the last time people were so interested in him was when he mispronounced Idina Menzel's name at the 2014 Oscars.

Travolta and Pitbull have been good friends since the rapper provided the soundtrack to Travolta's 2018 movie "Gotti".

