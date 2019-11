PODCAST: 'Stirring The Pop' episode 12 tackles the Rachel Kolisi drama









Siya and Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram "Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday.

This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Alyssia Birjalal and Liam Karabo Joyce and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office. This week's episode features Nosipho Nyide and Sacha van Niekerk.

The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry.





No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it.





"Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.





It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by the celebrity of the week, a topic of the week and also stan or ban.





This week the team talks about the premiere of "Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story" and give their opinion on what the show gets right and wrong. With mixed reaction from viewers, the show is still going to be one of the most talked about TV events of the year.





Is Jessica Nkosi a clown simply because she took her actor boyfriend and baby daddy back? The team dives in, discussing the relationship issues celebrities find themselves in and how they relate to them in their own lives.





Rapper, T.I. shocked the world by revealing that he goes with his daughter to her gynaecologist appointments. The team talks about why this is problematic and makes them uncomfortable.





They also discuss the Rachel Kolisi drama playing out on social media, give props to the Springboks and also talk about Busiswa's documentary.