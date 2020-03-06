PODCAST: 'Stirring The Pop' season 2 episode 5 talks about the Sjava and Lady Zamar drama

"Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday.

This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Nosipho Nyide and Sacha van Niekerk and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office.

The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city's curry.





No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it.





"Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.





It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by the celebrity of the week, a topic of the week and also stan or ban.





This week the team talks about:





Lady Zamar has opened a case of rape against her former boyfriend, Sjava. The singer alleges that the incident took place at the Porche Villa Hotel after the pair had both performed at the Royal Heritage Festival in Venda, Limpopo, on September 9, 2017.

In response, Sjava has issued a statement, sharing his timeline of the events that transpired between him and Lady Zamar.





The team discuss how this case will be the litmus test and may set the precedent for delayed rape cases.





Kgomotso Christopher, who plays the fan favourite Yvonne Langa on "Scandal", is rumoured to be taking up a Dominique Deveraux-esque character on "The River".





Kgomotso follows the exit of "Rhythm City" stars, Jamie Bartlett, Samkelo Ndlovu and Amo Chidi.

Is there a problem or are actors all leaving because of greener pastures?





"Queen Sono" and the mixed reaction to the show. So people don’t seem to like the show. There are mixed reactions, with some stanning it and others panning it. We discuss why both sides have a point.





Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender.





According to TMZ, Petty was arrested by US Marshals on an indictment for failing to register as a sex offender. Court documents showed that Petty was indicted by a grand jury for failing to register.





The team talked about the need to have the sexual offenders list made public in South Africa.





The release of the latest James Bond film "No Time To Die", has been pushed back by seven months because of coronavirus.





Due for release in South Africa on April 3, the film, starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek, will now not appear until November 12.





The move is expected to cost producers millions as they work to negotiate new deals with advertisers and sponsors. Cast and crew were scheduled to undertake a global press tour and premieres.





How realistic is "Love Is Blind"? Does it work and what about other sexual orientations?





They treat love like an army training camp. After the reveal, contestants repeat “the physical attraction is definitely there” enough times to make you think the physical attraction is definitely not there.





Listen to the full podcast below:







