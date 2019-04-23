TV talk show host Wendy Williams. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Police visited Wendy Williams' home in January after receiving an allegation that she was being poisoned by her husband. The 54-year-old talk show host - who filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter earlier this month after 21 years of marriage - received a welfare check from cops back in January, while she was on hiatus from her eponymous programme due to health problems, after they took a call from someone who claimed to work from her production company and had concerns for the star.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the caller believed Kevin was giving his wife something harmful so asked for cops to check on her. Two officers paid a visit to the pair's New Jersey home, where they were greeted by the producer.

Kevin was initially said to be reluctant to let the police into the abode because he said Wendy was sick and recovering from a health issue, but the officers explained they were required to speak to the TV personality because of the anonymous call.

When they were finally allowed to enter, they found Wendy in bed "with the blanket covering from neck to toe."

One of the officers asked Kevin to leave the bedroom so they could speak with his wife alone, but he didn't want to leave her alone.

Wendy told the police she was recovering from a broken shoulder and when they asked if there was any truth in the poison claim, she replied: "Well, I'm very popular."

According to the report, Wendy grew tearful when the cop repeated the question, but denied it was true and the officers left after she reassured them again that she was fine.

Kevin recently departed his role as an executive producer on Wendy's show following her filing for divorce.