You know, sis. We love you deeply. With that said, please reach out to those of us doing the work every day to pick this apart and understand that it means something different here. Ask the right questions first, please. https://t.co/QI6RFHkpEt— Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) December 7, 2019
Indya sweetie, what are you doing??? No man sies, voetjek!— Moira Rose stan account (@leroy206) December 7, 2019
People consistently deny and erase the validity of your identity and what do you do?? Come to ANOTHER COUNTRY and try tell a whole group of people that their identity is invalid because America told you so? I need you to make it make sense babes. https://t.co/XT7O6wd1Mx— Doesn’t coddle Americans (@sankofaspace) December 7, 2019
americans trying to pick apart and invalidate the south african coloured identity just bc they don’t understand it will forever be embarrassing to me. especially bc it could all be cured with some quick research. they really live in their own little bubbles.— con (@daddyycon) December 7, 2019
You were called coloured cuz you fit the stereotype of how coloured people in SA look/are represented. That isn’t about YOU. Your “Normal” isn’t our frame of reference just because you’re American/came here to vacation without doing a single google. Educate yourself or shut up https://t.co/rcjtuNK2dn— 'Red' (@Red__Mos) December 7, 2019
🥴🥴🥴 there’s no point in trying to reason with them if this is their stance wow. pic.twitter.com/AVTalWer0w— ethnic tiddybress (@baddiexkayleigh) December 7, 2019
This is so infuriating. I'm disappointed in Indya. They really just came at this from a point of ignorance instead of reading up on the nuances of race withing the country.— A writer who doesn't write (@thelionmutters) December 7, 2019
And this is the problem with Black Americans coming from a point of ignorance and entitlement. https://t.co/tDxLhQSgDD
This is mossag!— lizzo's tiddies (@ItsAbbyGeee) December 7, 2019
We are trying to educate you but the ignorance and Amurrrican entitlement must mos permy jump out.
Also what you not gonna do is invalidate our pain n trauma
Voetsek, pls! https://t.co/kbtS2DfuJd
Look I can understand why a Black American who is unfamiliar with our race dynamics would feel triggered at being called Coloured by a white person. I truly do. But what I can’t stand is digging in your heels and dismissing people who are trying to educate you— Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) December 7, 2019
They blocked me cuz I pointed out that there are dark skinned coloured folk and light skinned black people. They are in Cape town for a minute and assume they know all about the coloured community .... 🙄— Ms VPNL (@madamecalypso) December 8, 2019
I was blocked too. Heibo. pic.twitter.com/nsxfdQltnu— Simply Jamal 🏳️🌈 (@JamalDeanG) December 9, 2019
It's coz I said They must go home ne?— theweekndchaptervi (@KelEldine) December 8, 2019
Ek worry ok mos nie pic.twitter.com/CQEyAkluL7
Jirre Same!— Ballin Versace (@BallinVersace) December 8, 2019