Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa are at it again, this time over SAMAs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee are at it again following the announcement of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) categories open for public vote. Last week, the SAMAs revealed the nominees for Record of the Year (ROTY) and Music Video of the Year (MVOTY) with the "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker nabbing four nominations. The "Nana Thula" muso received three nominations but it seems that he was unhappy upon receiving the news. Taking to Twitter, Maphorisa lamented about the SAMAs saying that there should be an online awards show where people can vote and he doesn't agree with "five people sitting on a table and choosing their favourite artists". Furthermore, saying that the way SAMAs judging works is killing an "African child's dream" and mentioning that he felt Mlindo The Vocalist was snubbed last year.

ke sharp ka di SAMA Fuck them



We need online awards where everyone can vote and be a part of.



This thing of 5 people sitting on a table and choosing their favorite artists must end ke Masipa



its killing an african child’s dream



last year u fucked up Mlindo the vocalist — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 10, 2020

Prince Kaybee quote tweeted DJ Maphorisa and said "SubaWeak", never missing an opportunity to throw shade at the Scorpion King.

SubaWeak. https://t.co/YIa0BFDrT9 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 11, 2020

The "Lorch" hitmaker then went on a full-on rant calling the "Gugulethu" hitmaker a "weak princess" and compared Instagram followers and likes.

He also accused Prince Kaybee of buying likes on the social media app to get endorsement deals.

U da weak one princess



Iam not desperate for followers u a fraud u buy numbers so u can get endorsements mxm



i have 1 million followers



princess has 1,3 million followers but dololo likes balance me here



Stop cheating the game#SAMA26MustFall#UniversalSAMA26MustFall pic.twitter.com/349AFxCqGb — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 11, 2020

He followed this up by saying that Prince Kaybee is a "slave" to his record label and should buy back his master recordings and that he's speaking on behalf of Limpopo artists who he feels get slept on by local awards shows. He ended by saying that Prince Kaybee needs to drop his album and see who's "weak".

Nna Ke Boss wena o Slave



Go buy ur masters back myb we can talk



I won those things long time

We speaking international language di BET nton nton



I am tweeting behalf of limpopo artists who got cheated n the rest



I am waiting for u to Drop ur album will show u whoz weak🍿 https://t.co/oWj6VFIoDp — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 11, 2020

The "Banomoya" hitmaker seemed unphased by DJ Maphorisa's accusations and in response tweeted: "Lol that Clown is going to go on the whole day🤣. Go monate".