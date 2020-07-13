EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Instagram
Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Instagram

Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa are at it again, this time over SAMAs

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 42m ago

Share this article:

DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee are at it again following the announcement of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) categories open for public vote.

Last week, the SAMAs revealed the nominees for Record of the Year (ROTY) and Music Video of the Year (MVOTY) with the "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker nabbing four nominations. 

The "Nana Thula" muso received three nominations but it seems that he was unhappy upon receiving the news. 

Taking to Twitter, Maphorisa lamented about the SAMAs saying that there should be an online awards show where people can vote and he doesn't agree with  "five people sitting on a table and choosing their favourite artists".

Furthermore, saying that the way SAMAs judging works is killing an "African child's dream" and mentioning that he felt Mlindo The Vocalist was snubbed last year.

Prince Kaybee quote tweeted DJ Maphorisa and said "SubaWeak", never missing an opportunity to throw shade at the Scorpion King.

The "Lorch" hitmaker then went on a full-on rant calling the "Gugulethu" hitmaker a "weak princess" and compared Instagram followers and likes. 

He also accused Prince Kaybee of buying likes on the social media app to get endorsement deals. 

He followed this up by saying that Prince Kaybee is a "slave" to his record label and should buy back his master recordings and that he's speaking on behalf of Limpopo artists who he feels get slept on by local awards shows. He ended by saying that Prince Kaybee needs to drop his album and see who's "weak". 

The "Banomoya" hitmaker seemed unphased by DJ Maphorisa's accusations and in response tweeted: "Lol that Clown is going to go on the whole day🤣. Go monate".

Share this article:

Related Articles