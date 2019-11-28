Princess Love is still considering divorcing Ray J, despite reports they have reconciled.
The couple appeared to have split last week after the 35-year-old model publicly accused the 'One Wish' hitmaker of leaving her and their 17-month-old daughter Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas, which he denied, but it was reported yesterday they had reconciled and were planning couples' therapy to get their relationship back on track.
However, sources told "Entertainment Tonight" that the pair - who are expecting their second child in just a few weeks time - are not back together and Princess is still considering filing to end their three-year marriage.
And although they are in communication, it is only in matters relating to their daughter.
A video posted on Ray's Instagram Stories earlier this week showed he and Princess were in the same room but the insiders explained the 'Wait a Minute' hitmaker was looking after Melody while Princess was doing a maternity photoshoot.