Princess Love still considering divorce









Ray J and Princess Love arrive at the 2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019, in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. Picture: Bang Showbiz Princess Love is still considering divorcing Ray J, despite reports they have reconciled. The couple appeared to have split last week after the 35-year-old model publicly accused the 'One Wish' hitmaker of leaving her and their 17-month-old daughter Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas, which he denied, but it was reported yesterday they had reconciled and were planning couples' therapy to get their relationship back on track. However, sources told "Entertainment Tonight" that the pair - who are expecting their second child in just a few weeks time - are not back together and Princess is still considering filing to end their three-year marriage. And although they are in communication, it is only in matters relating to their daughter. A video posted on Ray's Instagram Stories earlier this week showed he and Princess were in the same room but the insiders explained the 'Wait a Minute' hitmaker was looking after Melody while Princess was doing a maternity photoshoot.

The public row was sparked after the "Sexy Can I" singer shared a photo of himself and his family posing on the red carpet at the BET Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas.

In the now-deleted post, Ray wrote: "Thank you @bet #soulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood (sic)"

Princess then commented: "Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos," she wrote with a laugh-crying emoji and the hashtag #ByeUgly. (sic)"

She then made further statements on social media that suggested their relationship was over, and Ray later insisted he never left them stranded and wouldn't do anything to "harm" his little girl.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 38-year-old rapper said: "Let me explain something to you all, because I don't think you understand who I really am. I am my family. I love my family. I've dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad, man.

"I'm at the sky loft right now as you can see, and I just don't understand how somebody can get stranded if we never left. We've been right here, you stay right there."

Ray went on to explain that although he and Princess - whom he married in 2016 - got into a "little argument" before she went to social media with her claims, he is doing his best to "make [her] happy".