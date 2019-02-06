Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas. Picture: Rajanish Kakade

Priyanka Chopra "always wanted" to take Nick Jonas' surname. The 'Quantico' actress has added the singer's surname to hers since they tied the knot in December but decided to keep her name too because she doesn't want to "take away" her identity and instead "add" him to who she is.

She said: "The gravity of it, it's like a big deal! I didn't realise it was that much of a big deal until I did it ... No, I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we're becoming family, and I'm a little traditional and old school like that. But I don't take away my identity. He gets added to who I am."

And Priyanka says married life is "very different" as the pair now share their homes in New York and Los Angeles.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she added: "Nothing works in my house because I'm never in my house. So the coffee machine doesn't work, the air conditioning makes some sounds. It's cute, my house is beautiful, but nothing works. And everything in Nick's house is immaculate. Like his alarms work. My alarms never work! My doorbell doesn't work."

The couple tied the knot during a three-day wedding and they wanted it to be "super intimate", despite Indian weddings traditionally being much larger.

She shared: "One Indian ceremony, one western Christian ceremony, and one day of pre-rituals, which we have in the Hindu wedding. Usually Indian weddings are 1,000 people at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families. I think we just wanted to keep it super intimate."

Bang Showbiz