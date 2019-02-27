Cast member Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are back in India just two months after the pair said I do. According to a source in the know, Priyanka is in the capital city for an endorsement-related event, and she will fly to Mumbai on Thursday. There, she will shoot the last leg of "The Sky Is Pink".

"Best travel buddy ever... Hello Delhi, so good to be back," Priyanka posted on Instagram with a selfie featuring herself with Nick.

After her grand wedding to American singer-songwriter in December, the 36-year-old Bollywood actress added her husband's surname to her Instagram handle. Priyanka revealed the reason for doing so on Karan Johar's chat show.

On being asked by host Karan that “Are you now Jonas?”, she started blushing while making a confession. She said that her husband asked her what her name was. When she answered, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas”, he simply nodded, “I see… I see…” before he joked, “And on Insta?”

The couple's trip to India comes just days after they turned heads at the Oscars after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday - where they met a year before - as Priyanka was dressed in a black shimmer dress, while Nick sported a blue suit.



