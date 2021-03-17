Priyanka Chopra hits back at critic

Priyanka Chopra has hit back at a critic who claimed she was not "qualified" enough to announce this year's Oscar nominations. The “White Tiger” star showed off her acting credentials as she responded to a tweet, which read: "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees." Quoting the tweet, Priyanka shared a video of her scrolling through her IMDB profile, which lists all of her acting jobs including “Baywatch”, “Quantico” and “We Can Be Heroes” amongst others. She captioned the post: "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration (sic)" Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021 Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka were overjoyed to confirm they would announce the Oscar nominations earlier this week with a special TikTok inspired video.

Using the "tell me without telling me" TikTok trend, she said: "Tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations."

Her husband quickly jokingly pointed out she'd already given the game away before they then officially confirmed the news.

Captioning her post, Priyanka joked she didn't want to host the livestream with her spouse.

She wrote: “Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy’s Twitter!(sic)"

And Priyanka previously confessed "hate and negativity" has changed her relationship with social media.

The 38-year-old actress - who has 27 million followers on Twitter and 60 million followers on Instagram - explained: "My relationship has changed with social media because of the hate and negativity.

“I’m just an actor. Look, we live in a world where cancel culture exists in such a large way because it’s easier to hate on someone than to take a minute to understand why anybody says and does what they do.

"I’ve always been someone who believes in the goodness of human beings, but it seems as the world progresses that we’re afraid of each other and we’re only looking for the worst in each other.

“What’s the point of giving credibility to a few trolls who choose to live in the darkness, whereas I have such an enormous sea of supporters and I have so much fun with them? So I’ve bifurcated it and I live in the light."