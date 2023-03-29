Priyanka Chopra Jonas had ‘beef’ in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had “beef with people” in Bollywood. The 40-year-old actress enjoyed huge success in India before she made the switch to Hollywood, and Chopra has now revealed why she decided to leave the Indian film industry.

Speaking on the “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard” podcast, she said: “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. Watch video: “I had people not casting me for reasons … I had ‘beef with people’. I was tired of the politics. I was just like, ‘I need a break’”

Chopra signed a record deal in the US in 2011. The actress – who is married to pop star Nick Jonas – that the deal opened doors for her in the US. She said: “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I wanted to get.

“But I was required to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people and it would require, like, grovelling and I had worked for a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it. “So when this music thing came, I was like f*** it. I’m gonna go to America, and Interscope was amazing. They threw the building at me.” Chopra has acknowledged that she “can never please everyone”.