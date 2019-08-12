Priyanka Chopra attends BeautyCon Festival Los Angeles 2019. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Priyanka Chopra landed in hot water over the weekend at BeautyCon LA for her response to a fan calling her a hypocrite for her pro-India stance on the ongoing conflict with Pakistan.

The "Isn't It Romantic" star has been trending for the better part of the weekend, following a video of her "condescending" response started circulating in an exchange with a BeautyCon attendee. 

In the video, a woman named Ayesha called Chopra a hypocrite for being a UNICEF ambassador but promoting nuclear war against Pakistan. 

This was in reference to the "Baywatch" star tweeting "Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces" which translates to "Long Live India" on the same day an Indian fighter jet bombed a Pakistani military camp. 

While Ayesha was explaining her grievances towards Priyanka and stating that she supported her when she was just a Bollywood star the microphone wass ripped away from her by security. As she was busy finishing her point off-mic, Priyanka says "I hear you. Whenever you're done venting?".  

Priyanka said: "I have many, many friends in Pakistan and I am from India. War isn't something I'm very fond of but I am patriotic. 

"I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people that do love me and have loved me. I think all of us, have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk... The way you came at me right now. 

"Girl, don't yell, we're all here for love. Don't yell, don't embarrass yourself. "

Tweeps weren't feeling Priyanka's choice of words or tone with her response to Ayesha, with some labelling it as condescending and dismissive.