Priyanka Chopra and former actress Meghan Markle. Picture: Instagram

Amidst the rumours of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Duchess of Sussex Meghan's feud, there are new reports which claimed that everything is fine between the two. "All the rumours that Priyanka and Meghan aren't friends anymore are totally not true," eonline.com quoted a source saying.

Earlier it was reported that Priyanka was upset with Meghan for skipping her wedding to singer Nick Jonas.

The two actresses were friends, and Priyanka was a guest at Megan's wedding to Prince Harry in May last year. But the Duchess of Sussex declined to attend Priyanka's wedding in December.

Apparently the "Quantico" star too declined to attend Meghan's Los Angeles baby shower in February.

The source added: "Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently. Meghan confides in Priyanka about the adjustments she has to make with being a royal."

Meanwhile, Meghan is reportedly planning another baby shower in the UK, only time will tell if Priyanka attends or not.