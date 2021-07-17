Priyanka Chopra: 'Nick Jonas is the greatest love of my life'

Priyanka Chopra has gushed about the "greatest love" of her life, her husband Nick Jonas. Nick, 28, and Priyanka, 38, tied the knot in India three years ago and Priyanka is still head-over-heels for her husband.

When asked by Stylist magazine, "What is your greatest love?", Priyanka replied: "I don't want to be clichéd and say my husband but he is the greatest love of my life. If not him, I would say my art." And Priyanka revealed that she is happiest when at home with her family. She said: "With my family or at home with my dogs, my family and friends... big groups of people, really loud and lots of food. That's my happy place."

Priyanka added that her greatest fear is "losing my loved ones" and she admitted she is also scared of dying. She said: "I am [scared of dying] because I like life too much. I hope we go to a place called heaven.