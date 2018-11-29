Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, center right and musician Nick Jonas, center left, arrive at the airport in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, Thursday, Nov.29, 2018. The couple who in August announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are engaged are reportedly here for their wedding. (AP Photo/Sunil Verma)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her American pop-singer beau Nick Jonas have left for their grand wedding in December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan. The pair left for Jodhpur early on Thursday. Dressed in a striped, white kurti and palazzo, paired with a colourful leheriya dupatta, the soon to be bride Priyanka was all smiles as she was spotted with Nick, who sported a white shirt and faun pants paired with a tan jacket.

The former beauty queen's mother, Madhu Chopra, and actress-cousin Parineeti Chopra were also seen at the airport along with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and Joe's fiancé and "Games of Thrones" star Sophie Turner.

The couple has hired a few helicopters to take them straight to the venue from the airport.

There will be two different style weddings, one Hindu and second Christian. The ceremony and festivities will be a private affair with only the family and some close friends.

The Mehendi and sangeet ceremony will be held on Thursday at the Umaid Bhawan, where Nick will perform a medley of his songs and Priyanka will be performing a few of her hit dance numbers.

The pre-wedding event will include a haldi ceremony on Friday. A cocktail party has also been organised for the two families, relatives and friends before the big day.

The Royal Palace - Umaid Bhawan - will be shut down for tourists from Thursday till December 3 for "security reasons".

Their wedding ceremony officially started with a puja ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday.

IANS