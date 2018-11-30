Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture: Instagram

"Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra and U.S. singer Nick Jonas are to marry this weekend in a two-day ceremony at a venue dubbed India's most opulent royal palace. Chopra, 36, and 26-year-old Jonas were engaged this year after meeting at an Oscars after-party last year.

The couple arrived with their families in the western Indian heritage city of Jodhpur on Thursday, and headed to the Umaid Bhawan Palace where the wedding will take place.

"People will need vacations after this wedding," Chopra said in an interview with Vogue magazine published on Thursday.

The palace is the home of the Jodhpur royal family, and is believed to be the world's sixth largest private residence. Part of the palace has been converted into a Taj heritage hotel with peacocks roaming 26 acres of landscaped gardens.

A night's stay in the Grand Presidential suite can cost more than 500,000 rupees ($7,168), according to the hotel website.

Details about the wedding have been scarce, but Hollywood actors Dwayne Johnson, Lupita Nyong'o and talk show host Kelly Ripa are among those expected to attend, India media reported.

Vogue said there would be two ceremonies - a traditional Hindu service and a Christian one that would be officiated by Jonas' father.

The groom will be dressed in royal attire and enter the wedding on a horse, a popular tradition in most North Indian weddings, Vogue said.

Chopra, who headlined three seasons of the ABC crime drama "Quantico", is one of Bollywood's biggest female leads with acting credits in several big-ticket films.

Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe formed a pop-rock band, The Jonas Brothers, in 2005 and soared to fame as members of Disney's stable of teenage stars. The band split up in 2013.

Chopra's engagement and the lead-up to the wedding with Jonas has been covered breathlessly by Indian media.

Reuters