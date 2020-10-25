Priyanka Chopra relishing her time with Nick Jonas amid Covid-19 pandemic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says the “silver lining” of the coronavirus pandemic has been getting to spend more time with her husband, Nick Jonas. The 38-year-old actress tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers star in December 2018, but because of their hectic schedules, the couple don’t get to spend as much time together as they would like. But Priyanka says the global pandemic has meant they are able to “be home” together, as the “Baywatch” star has been unable to work on any new films, whilst Nick has been unable to tour. She said: “He’s great, and we would’ve never had as much time with each other as we got during this quarantine. It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together, but that was definitely a silver lining - to be able to be home.” Priyanka also joked she’s happy to “still like” Nick after “spending so much time with him” throughout the lockdown.

And the ‘Unfinished’ author also opened up on her wellbeing during the health crisis, as she said she’s tried to be as “productive” as possible.

She explained during an appearance on the ‘Today’ show: “I have to say I was very productive through this quarantine.

“I go working out, I spent a lot of time on my health and wellness and eating right. Being a creative person, I guess, I continued to work.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously said she was “grateful” to have been able to spend time with 28-year-old Nick amid the pandemic, although she noted it has been “difficult” to be apart from her family, who live in India.

She said in August: “Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs, but mostly with my four-year-old niece, Krishna. It’s been incredible watching her discover new things.”