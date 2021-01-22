Priyanka Chopra shocked by 'bold' Nick Jonas when they first met

Priyanka Chopra was “shocked” by how “bold” Nick Jonas was when they first met, as she recalled how "attractive" she found him. The 38-year-old actress tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers singer in 2018, after they connected on Twitter and later met in person at an Oscars afterparty in 2017. And Priyanka has now recalled meeting Nick at the party, where she was “shocked by his audaciousness”, which she found “attractive”. She said: "I was shocked by his audaciousness, actually. He held my hand, he turned me around. I was like, 'What is happening?' He was bold, confident, self-assured. “And that was the most attractive thing about Nick and still is for me. But I was so taken in.

“Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him.

“I'm someone who likes to have a sense of control, but he's the only one I don't feel like I need to do that with. I feel protected, calm."

Currently, the “Baywatch” star is in London filming “Citadel” whilst her 28-year-old beau is back home in Los Angeles, but the pair still finds a way to remain bonded while thousands of miles apart.

Priyanka added: "Nick always says this to me: 'I'll always be in your corner.' He said that to me very early.

“It was before we got married. I think at some point we were disagreeing about something, and he was like, 'I'm always in your corner. We're not on different sides of the room.'

“And it just changed the way I was talking to him. It became the greatest thing I feel about this partnership, and what makes me feel so confident in being able to do all the things I want to do."

And the couple have no “negativity or drama” in their romance either.

She explained: "We build each other up. There's no, like, I want to pull you down, negativity, drama.

“We can have real conversations. It's the sexiest thing about our relationship, to be able to have conversations and actually enjoy them.

“Where it's not tedious. You can talk for hours and hours, and you're just like, 'Oh, we don't even remember what we talked about.' I feel very blessed."

The “Unfinished” author also said having children is “definitely” on the cards for herself and Nick, but she’s currently focusing on her career.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: "Right now I have my other babies coming out - my book and my movies and my TV show.

“It's taken me 10 years of pounding the pavement in America to be at a place where I'm doing the kind of work I was looking for.

“I'm sort of revelling in the amazing work I'm doing. I think that's my priority at the moment."