Priyanka Chopra's Covid-19 concerns

“The White Tiger” star Priyanka Chopra admits she feels nervous shooting and working during he Covid-19 pandemic. The 38-year-old star – who is married to Nick Jonas – has been busy filming in the UK and although a lot of safety measures are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actress admitted it still feels risky working right now. Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “Even though all of the safety measures are being taken, it’s scary. “We get tested every day and everyone has masks. “Everyone keeps a distance from the actors especially, because we are the ones who take our masks off to do the scenes.

“We’re highly susceptible, so it’s scary and crazy, but I’m also grateful to be able to go back to work. I’m grateful to actually be working.”

Despite her recent Hollywood success, Priyanka admitted she’s keen to go back to making movies in India if she can fit them into her busy schedule.

She said: “I’d love to be able to do work back in India and I have read a couple of things that I would really love to do next year.

“I’m hoping to be able to fit that into my schedule, but it’s a bit like playing ‘Tetris’ right now.”

The former ‘Quantico’ star was pleased to star in and executive produce ‘The White Tiger’ for Netflix because she’s keen to be able to bring south Asian stories to a wider audience.

She said: “You can take me out of India, but you can’t take India out of me. I’m still that girl.

“It’s my greatest joy and privilege to be able to take south Asian stories – which are not represented in global entertainment as much as they should be – and put them on a global platform like Netflix. South Asians are one-fifth of the world’s population, but you don’t see many films with a south Asian cast or story, so it’s been a joy to shoot in my home country.”