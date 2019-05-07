Priyanka Chopra and former actress Meghan Markle. Picture: Instagram

The MET Gala may have been keeping Priyanka Chopra Jonas busy, but the actress ensured she gave an Instagram shout out on the arrival of her friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first baby.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a son on Monday.

Priyanka posted a screenshot of the royals' announcement and wrote, "Congratulations M & H." She also added a pink heart emoji on the graphic.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates Meghan on new baby. Pictures: Instagram



"Quantico" star Priyanka and former "Suits" actress Meghan have been friends for long. Priyanka was also a guest at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in May last year.



Meghan could not attend Priyanka's wedding in India, and neither could Priyanka attend the royal's baby shower.







Meanwhile, Priyanka looked like mash-up between Bette Midler in the 1993 fantasy/h orror film "Hocus Pocus" and Helena Bonham Carter in 2010 film "Alice Through the Looking Glass" at the MET Gala on Monday night. Hubby Nick was also there, and he wore a sparkly white suit.