Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Instagram

American pop-singer Nick Jonas says he is inspired by his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas's work as Unicef's Goodwill Ambassador in Ethiopia. Nick on Wednesday re-tweeted Priyanka's video where she is seen visiting children at the Sibiste Negasi Primary School in Addis Ababa.

He wrote alongside the video: "I'm so inspired by the work my wife Priyanka Chopra is doing with UNICEF in Ethiopia."

I’m so inspired by the work my wife @priyankachopra is doing with @UNICEF in Ethiopia. https://t.co/4P0TB9or16 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 22, 2019

.@priyankachopra is so inspiring to me and so many people around the world every day. The work she does with @UNICEF is incredible. #proudhusband pic.twitter.com/Q1tX4GMYV8 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 22, 2019

The "Quantico" actress shared a string of videos and photographs in which she was seen interacting, dancing and playing with the children. She also highlighted the issues of poverty, sexual violence and child marriage through her posts.

Apart from spending time with the refugee children, the 36-year-old star also met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female President of the country.

Last year, the "Isn't It Romantic" star visited Bangladesh to meet Rohingya children.