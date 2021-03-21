Quavo slams Saweetie

Quavo has slammed his ex Saweetie, insisting she isn't the woman he "thought" she was. The Migos rapper and the “Best Friend hitmaker split recently, with Saweetie hinting that he had cheated on her, but Quavo has fired back at her allegations. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that.

“You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."

Saweetie had confirmed she was single in a message posted to fans.

She wrote: "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.

“Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom.

“Excited for this new chapter of elevation."

It comes after Quavo revealed Saweetie is showing him how to "love a woman".

Speaking about how they first met and their subsequent romance, he said: "I was like, 'Damn! Who is this?' So I did my research and I DM her.

“I was like, 'How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?' ... When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie s*** go out the window and the Quavo s*** go out the window.

“I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me. I don't let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she's helping me grow up. She's showing me how to love a woman."