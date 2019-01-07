Jim Beach, from left, Roger Taylor, Brian May, Rami Malek, Graham King, and Mike Myers pose in the press room with the award for best motion picture, drama for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

'Bohemian Rhapsody' won the coveted Best Motion Picture - Drama award at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7. The Queen biopic was a surprise winner of the prestigious accolade, taking the honour ahead of 'Black Panther', 'BlacKkKlansman', 'If Beale Street Could Talk' and 'A Star is Born', much to the shock of executive producers Graham King and Jim Beach, who accepted the award.

King said: "Wow, now, that was unexpected. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. That's amazing.

"The power of movies is that it brings us all together. Freddie Mercury and Queen did that so successfully through their music and that's what we always wanted to accomplish in the cinemas. To see that magic come alive and to see the incredible response of this film has been truly humbling to everyone. I want to thank everyone."

He went on to thank Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor and, after praising Rami Malek's "unbelievable" performance as the group's frontman Freddie Mercury, he closed his speech by dedicating the win to the late singer.

He said: "And finally to Freddie Mercury, thank you for showing us the power of embracing your true self. This one is for you. Thank you so much."

Rami also won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama award and admitted he was "beyond moved" to have taken the prize ahead of Bradley Cooper ('A Star is Born'), Willem Dafoe ('At Eternity's Gate'), Lucas Hedges ('Boy Erased') and John David Washington ('BlacKkKlandsman').

He said: "I am beyond moved. My heart is pounding out of my chest right now.

"This is a profound honour to receive this and to be counted among such extraordinary actors. I am privileged to be counted among you.”

Noticeably, director Bryan Singer - who was fired before the end of filming and replaced by Dexter Fletcher - wasn't mentioned in any of the acceptance speeches for the movie's honours.

Bang Showbiz