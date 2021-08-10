Quentin Tarantino refuses to help mother financially

Quentin Tarantino refuses to help his mother financially, after she mocked his writing ambitions when he was younger. Although the 58-year-old writer and director is now one of Hollywood's biggest stars, he is still bitter than his mother Connie - who turns 75 next month - did not support his writing dreams and he vowed at the age of 12 never to share his fortune with her.

Speaking on “The Moment” podcast, which is hosted by Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman, Tarantino recalled his mother siding with his teachers after he got in trouble for writing screenplays at school. He said: "[She] was b******* at me about that... and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, this little writing career,' with the finger quotes and everything. This little writing career that you're doing? That s*** is over.'