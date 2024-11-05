Quincy Jones changed my life, says Oprah Winfrey

Quincy Jones was the "first person" Oprah Winfrey "loved unconditionally". The award-winning record producer passed away on Sunday, aged 91, and the former talk show host has now taken to Instagram to express her sorrow, admitting that her "life changed forever for the better after meeting him".

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "My beloved Q. The world’s beloved Q. The one and only Quincy Jones “discovered” me for “The Color Purple” movie in 1985. "My life changed forever for the better after meeting him. "I had never experienced, nor have since, anyone who’s heart was so filled with love.

"He walked around with his heart wide open, and he treated everybody as if they were the most important person he’d ever met. He was the Light. No shadows. "He was love lived out loud in human form and he was the first person I ever loved unconditionally. That’s how we signed all our notes to each other, “Unconditionally… (sic)" Oprah's post featured a throwback photo of herself and Jones at his home in Bel-Air in 2001, when she interviewed him "about his prolific career, the family that completed him, and the life he still had ahead".