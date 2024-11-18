Independent Online
Quincy Jones honoured at Governors Awards

Quincy Jones at the 2024 Governors Awards, honoured for his legendary work in music and film, with a heartfelt tribute from his daughter, Rashida Jones. Picture: Instagram / Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones at the 2024 Governors Awards, honoured for his legendary work in music and film, with a heartfelt tribute from his daughter, Rashida Jones. Picture: Instagram / Quincy Jones

Published 9h ago

Share

The 2024 Governors Awards, held on Sunday at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Ovation Hollywood, was a star-studded evening that celebrated the remarkable careers of five influential figures in film and music, with a special tribute to the late Quincy Jones.

The event recognised Jones alongside Richard Curtis, Juliet Taylor, Michael G Wilson, and Barbara Broccoli for their outstanding contributions to their fields.

Quincy Jones, the legendary composer and music producer, was one of the evening's most poignant tributes. Jones died two weeks ago on November 3, just two weeks before the ceremony.

His daughter, actor Rashida Jones, accepted the award on behalf of the family, delivering an emotional tribute to her father’s extraordinary legacy.

“We wanted to celebrate his beautiful life and career,” she said.

“His music has literally defined an entire century of culture… But the real thread in his music is that it’s all infused with his love. That was his gift to us.”

She encouraged the audience to revisit her father’s extensive discography, spanning jazz, R&B, film scores, and collaborations with legends such as Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson.

“While you listen, hear him. Hear how he imbued love into every single second of music he made. That was his real legacy: love.”

Quincy Jones’ original speech, prepared for the event, reflected on his journey as a film composer and the progress made in diversifying the industry.

He wrote, “I was always keenly aware of the enormous power that we possessed as filmmakers… to make society and the world a more understanding and embracing place.”

Writer-director Richard Curtis, known for iconic films such as “Love Actually” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral”, was recognised for his extraordinary charitable work.

Curtis, a founder of “Comic Relief and Red Nose Day,” has leveraged his platform to address global issues such as poverty and social inequality.

The Academy praised his “transformative impact on countless lives around the world.”

Casting director Juliet Taylor was honoured for her role in shaping some of cinema’s most iconic performances.

Her work on films like “Taxi Driver” and “The Royal Tenenbaums” set a standard in the industry, influencing generations of filmmakers and actors.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the driving forces behind the James Bond franchise, were also recognised.

The Governors Awards red carpet is a major fashion event, where celebrities show off their stunning outfits. This year, several stars turned heads with their stunning looks.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 15th Governors Awards showing off her baby bump. Picture: Twitter / 21metgala
Jennifer Lopez at the 15th Governors Awards. Picture: Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
Selena Gomez at the 15th Governors Awards. Picture: Twitter / 21metgala
Angelina Jolie and her youngest son Knox Léon at the 15th Governors Awards. Picture: Twitter / 21metgala
Storm Reid at the 2024 Governors Awards. Picture: Twitter / 21metgala
Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore at the 15th Governors Awards. Picture: Twitter / 21metgala

