Quincy Jones was working on his Oscar speech before his death

The 2024 Governors Awards was a star-studded evening that celebrated the remarkable careers of influential figures in film and music, with a special tribute to the late Quincy Jones. The legendary music producer died on November 3, aged 91, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, and his daughter Rashida Jones, read out a few words from the acceptance speech he was writing for the Governors Awards.

Rashida, who attended the awards show in Los Angeles on the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17, alongside his daughters Martina, 58, and Kenya, 31, as well as his son Quincy III, 55, said: "When I was a young film composer, you didn't even see faces of colour working in the studio commissaries. "I'm so, so proud of the fact that my name and contributions can be included in that evolution. "I share this award and tonight's honour with all the amazing directors, legendary actors and of course exceptional songwriters, composers and musicians who I've formed dear friendships with over my seven decades in this business and know that I wouldn't trade this night or those experiences for anything in the world."