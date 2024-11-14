Quincy Jones's cause of death revealed

Quincy Jones died from pancreatic cancer. The legendary record producer passed away at his California home on November 3, aged 91, and his cause of death has now been revealed.

His death certificate, which has been released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and obtained by “TMZ”, confirms that Jones died from pancreatic cancer. It's not known how long he was battling the illness for. However, no other contributory factors have been cited on his death certificate. The iconic producer, who worked with the likes of Michael Jackson and Will Smith during the course of his career, was recently laid to rest at an undisclosed location.

The intimate funeral service was attended by the “Thriller” producer's seven children, his brother and two sisters as well as other immediate family members. Jones's death was announced by his family. They said in a statement: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing.

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him." Rashida Jones, his daughter, subsequently paid a heartfelt tribute to her dad, hailing him "an icon". The 48-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: "My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life.

“He kept ‘jazz hours’ starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music.) “He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me. “He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius. All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy.