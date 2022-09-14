R&B superstar Jesse Powell dies peacefully at home

R&B and soul singer and songwriter Jesse Powell has died. According to the family statement issued by his sister, Grammy award-winning vocalist Tamara Powell’s social media platforms, Jesse “died peacefully” at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday, September 13.

Story continues below Advertisement

The music icon died just one day after celebrating his 51st birthday on September 12. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell,” read the Powell family statement. The family asked for privacy as they “mourn and celebrate” Jesse’s “everlasting legacy”.

“Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him,” concluded the statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Powell (@tamara_powell) In another post, Tamara shared paid a moving tribute to her older sibling, hailing him as the best vocalist of our time. “Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much,” said Tamara.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’m thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time. 😅🍃💨 We absolutely adored you ‘Jet’ & our family will not be the same without you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Powell (@tamara_powell) Jesse’s death was received with shock, followed by an outpouring of love from fans, fellow musicians and friends of the muso. Canadian singer and actress Deborah Cox wrote: “Deep condolences 💐 to you and the family. What a gentleman and sweet soul. I remember we had a promo gig in St. Louis and he saaaaaang dowwwwwn!!! Whew!! What a voice!!”

Story continues below Advertisement

“Sis I’m at a total loss for words! This just hit me too hard. Your bro was the funniest coolest singer I’ve ever met. A true king who will be missed. I’m praying for you and your family 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿,” wrote American singer Ricco Barrino. “A tremendous loss. Condolences to you and your family🙏🏾,” commented music executive Wardell Malloy. Jesse was best known for his chart-topping “You“ hitting the No. 2 spot on the Billboard R&B charts in 1998.

Story continues below Advertisement

Powell released four albums and was the older brother of fellow contemporary R&B singers Trina & Tamara before he retired from music in 2003. Tributes continue to pour in on different social media platforms as fans remember the music icon. Below are some of the reactions. @Spaceodditykel tweeted: “Jesse Powell is another one of those artists that I don’t know ever received his flowers while he was here. He had such an unforgettable recognizable voice and created some of the most beautiful music that will forever be played in my house.”