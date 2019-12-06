R. Kelly has been accused of bribing a public official the day before he married Aaliyah when she was just 15.
The "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker is already awaiting trial on sexual abuse charges and federal prosecutors have now added allegations which reportedly relate to his marriage to the late Aaliyah.
According to court documents, Kelly is accused of bribing an official to obtain the "creation of a fraudulent identification document Jane Doe #1" and the date cited is one day before he wed the singer, who was just 15 at the time, on 31 August, 1994.
The couple's marriage was later annulled after her parents discovered what had happened and Aaliyah - who died in a plane crash aged 22 - eventually left Kelly's record label, Jive Records, to sign with Atlantic.
Kelly's lawyer Douglas Anton has slammed the latest charge as "ridiculous and absurd", while another member of his legal team insisted it does not "materially alter the landscape".