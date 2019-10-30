R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. Picture: AP

R. Kelly has reportedly been ordered to use his royalties to pay his child support to his ex-wife Andrea Lee, whom he owes R304 963 every month. The 52-year-old singer - who is currently in jail awaiting trial on numerous federal and state charges - previously spent a short spell behind bars earlier this year after failing to pay more than R2.3 million in child support to his ex-wife Andrea Lee.

And according to TMZ, Kelly - who paid off his original debts - has now been ordered by a judge to use his royalties from his extensive music catalogue, including those from entitles such as Sony and BMI, to keep up with his R304 963 monthly payments to Andrea.

Following his prison time for his debts, the 'Ignition' hitmaker paid Andrea in three separate payments of R907 500, R468 000, and R307 000, which were split across three months.

Currently, Kelly is behind bars once again, this time as he waits to face a trial on multiple charges related to sexual abuse in New York, Chicago, and Minnesota, all of which he has pled not guilty to.