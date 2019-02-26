R. Kelly leaves Cook County jail in Chicago. Picture: Reuters

R. Kelly has been released from jail after posting bail. The 52-year-old hip hop star was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by Cook County's State Attorney last week, following allegations made by a host of women in the recently aired Lifetime documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly', and he has now been allowed out of jail after handing over 10 percent of his $1 million bail amount.

Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg has also pleaded not guilty on Kelly’s behalf.

R. Kelly's bond was set at a whopping $1 million by Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. He says he set R. Kelly‘s bond at $1 million as the allegations made against R. Kelly were very"disturbing".

He also revealed he came to the decision by setting the bond at $250,000 for each of the four people who he has been charged with sexually abusing.

A grand jury had convened last week to investigate an alleged sex tape, and it has now been claimed the tape "was a pivotal force leading to the charges".

Records show the 'Ignition' hitmaker will face court on March 8 for the charges but his attorney, Steven Greenberg, insists he has not been notified of Kelly's charges.

Previously, Greenberg claimed his client denies any wrongdoing.

Following the allegations against Kelly, several stars have spoken out against him, including Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, who both pulled their collaborations with the rapper from streaming service in the wake of the claims.

Bang Showbiz