R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. Picture: AP

Following the airing of 'Surviving R. Kelly', the State of Georgia in the US has opened a criminal investigation, according to TMZ. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has allegedly opened a criminal investigation on the R&B singer as a direct result of the airing of the special.

A source told TMZ that investigators have reached out to several of the women featured in the docu-series including Asante McGee who is shown allegedly escaping one from Kelly's homes.

Furthermore, investigators have reached out to other victims who've lived in Kelly's previous Atlanta home or those who have direct information about what actually happened in the home.

Kelly has reportedly not watched the special and his team is in the process of launching a website called 'Surviving Lies' where he plans to 'expose' his accusers.

Originally a Facebook page was created for the website but was pulled after alleged text messages were posted on the page between Kelly and one of his young victims where she repeatedly calls him "daddy".

The posting of these text messages violated Facebook's community standards, with a spokesperson for the social media website stating that "bullying or sharing others' private contact information" is a violation of their policies.