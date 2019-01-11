R Kelly. Picture: AP

R. Kelly's estranged daughter Buku Abi slammed her father following the release of the docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly" where allegations of years of sexual and physical abuse of young women came to light.



In a lengthy Instagram post, Abi - real name Joann Lee Kelly - expressed her sympathy to Kelly's alleged sexual assault survivors, apologising for her silence and also stated the abuse that she and her family at the hands of Kelly over the years, calling him a "monster".





“Buku here. I just want to say a few things," she wrote in her post.





"Before I start I just want it to be known that I am speaking from the heart, nothing I say is to hurt ANY party reading or affected by this. To the people that I feel I should be speaking up against everything that is going on right now, I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently. I do apologise for my silence to all this happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention,” she continued.

"Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt... Reminders of how terrible my father is, and how we should be speaking up against him, rude comments about my family, fabricating me, my siblings & our mothers 'part' etc.





"Does not help my family (Me, my sister, my brother, and my mother) in our healing process. Nor does it allow a safe space for other victims who are scared to speak up, speak up,” further explained Abi.





“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house,” she continued.

"I pray anyone who reads this understands I put nothing but good intent behind each word," she wrote.





The six-part docu-series first aired last week.





Earlier this week, TMZ reported that while the disgraced singer has not seen the documentary, according to a source, he is "disgusted" by the Lifetime special, claiming that the producers have a "vendetta" against him.



