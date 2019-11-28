R. Kelly's former girlfriend's Patreon page has been closed down and subscribers have been refunded as the platform were unable to verify the author's posts.
Joycelyn Savage promised at the weekend that she would make daily posts on the paid platform about the disgraced singer - who is facing numerous charges for sexual offences - and subsequently alleged he had kept her locked up "like an animal" and forced her to have two terminations at his house.
However, the platform have now shut down the account and offered refunds to subscribers as they have been unable to identify if Joycelyn is behind the posts.
Patreon said in a statement: "After multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder, we closed the Patreon page allegedly associated with Joycelyn Savage due to potential impersonation.
"All patrons who signed up for the membership page were refunded and the creator did not receive any funds."