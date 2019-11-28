R Kelly's ex-girlfriend account closed down









R. Kelly departs from the Leighton Criminal Court building after a status hearing in his criminal sexual abuse trial in Chicago. Picture: AP R. Kelly's former girlfriend's Patreon page has been closed down and subscribers have been refunded as the platform were unable to verify the author's posts. Joycelyn Savage promised at the weekend that she would make daily posts on the paid platform about the disgraced singer - who is facing numerous charges for sexual offences - and subsequently alleged he had kept her locked up "like an animal" and forced her to have two terminations at his house. However, the platform have now shut down the account and offered refunds to subscribers as they have been unable to identify if Joycelyn is behind the posts. Patreon said in a statement: "After multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder, we closed the Patreon page allegedly associated with Joycelyn Savage due to potential impersonation. "All patrons who signed up for the membership page were refunded and the creator did not receive any funds."

Joycelyn's parents admitted they have also been unable to reach their daughter but the claims expressed in the account's posts have left them further concerned for her safety.

They released a statement through their attorney, Gerald Griggs, which read: "The recent statement from Patreon underscores the family concern for the safety of their daughter Joycelyn.

"Numerous allegations made by the account were alarming and confirmed details from our independent investigation, [though] we also unsuccessfully reached out to the account.

"With the potential dangers facing Joycelyn and her safety, we are asking for law enforcement to get involved in determining where Joycelyn is and whom is really behind the account that detailed potential crimes."

Kelly's lawyer previously hit back at the claims on Patreon - including that the singer often forced her to stay in her room when he brought home younger girls - and insisted she is trying to "make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert.

The lawyer, Steven Greenberg, added to Variety: "Obviously if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit."

Kelly has previously denied any wrongdoing.