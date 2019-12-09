R. Kelly's former tour manager Demetrius Smith says he'll testify in court but he doesn't want his words to be used to prosecute the singer.
Demetrius Smith has claimed he purchased a fake ID for late singer Aaliyah when she was just 15 so she could marry the "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker, and while he's spoken about the allegations both in his book and the "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary, he doesn't want to be the reason Kelly gets convicted after he recently had a charge of bribing a public official added to the sexual abuse offences he's also facing trial over.
Speaking to TMZ, he said: "I wanna help. I told [authorities] when they interviewed me that I did not wanna be - I wrote it, if you read it then I have to stand on my words.
"But I don't wanna use the words to prosecute Robert Kelly, because I feel like there's another part that people just don't realise and understand about this whole thing...
"I don't wanna be used as a witness to Mr. Kelly. I ain't afraid to say that, I'm saying that so you understand it."