R. Kelly's ex-wife has threatened to sue Lifetime for featuring her in the trailer for the follow-up to their "Surviving R. Kelly" series as she has declined to appear in the new programmes.
Andrea 'Drea' Kelly - who has three children with the disgraced singer - has blasted the network for misleading viewers into thinking she will appear in 'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning' by using footage from the original documentary in the new promotional video as she refused to be interviewed again because she felt she and the other women who appeared on the programme weren't treated well.
Drea told TMZ Live: "When they brought the idea to me, I let them know that in no way, shape, form, or fashion will I be apart of it. They reached out to my children without my permission. They reached out to my family members without my permission.