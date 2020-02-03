R. Kelly's former girlfriend, Azriel Clary, is reportedly cooperating with the authorities investigating his New York sex crimes case.
Azriel Clary, 22, had been living with the disgraced singer - who is currently being held without bail on various sex crime charges - since she was 17 but following an alleged physical fight with his other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, last month, she made the decision to leave and has reportedly agreed to speak to investigators about him.
Sources told TMZ that Azriel had been considering speaking to authorities after leaving his home but was initially afraid as she'd allegedly lied in the past to cover for the 'Ignition' singer.
However, according to insiders, she is no longer fearful of speaking out because she wants to take control of her life and is fully disconnected from him and his team.
Azriel is keen to help other women who have been in a similar situation, whether with Kelly or someone else, while prosecutors are monitoring threats that have been made against her and her family since she made her decision to return home.