R. Kelly's release bid denied

A judge has again rejected R. Kelly's request to be released from prison on bail because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Ignition' hitmaker was recently denied bail when he asked to be released from Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Centre - where he is being held on charges that include sex trafficking, racketeering and child pornography - amid the coronavirus pandemic but filed another emergency motion for release after claiming the threat of contracting the virus had grown.

Kelly and his legal team argued that when he first asked to be let out, the court noted there were no confirmed cases of Covid-19 at MCC Chicago where he is being held, but that has now changed, and while the judge acknowledged the disease has now spread at the facility, she ruled his motion for release on bond didn't show enough evidence that the "Trapped in the Closet"star is at unique risk of contracting coronavirus.

District Judge Ann Donnelly highlighted the fact Illinois prosecutors have accused Kelly of witness tampering during his child pornography case so insisted it would be too risky to let him out of jail.

She wrote: "The defendant maintains that any risk can be mitigated through a combination of measures imposed on his release, including restrictions on social media, internet and telephone use.