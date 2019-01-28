Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan. Picture: Reuters

Award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan has revealed she's been secretly married to Jason Ralph for "years". The 28-year-old actress - who stars as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in the acclaimed TV series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' - has admitted that she and her actor husband have been married for much longer than most people realise.

Speaking to People, she confessed: "We've been married for years and been together for even longer.

"We had a good laugh when the news came out that we had just got married, like 'Happy six-month anniversary, honey!'"

Despite being a high-profile couple, news of Rachel and Jason's marriage only emerged in 2018.

But, at the time, it wasn't known that they'd already been married for a number of years.

Rachel made the confession during her red carpet appearance at Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, where she won the gong for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

The actress admitted that recognition for her performance in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' was "beyond [her] wildest dreams".

During her acceptance speech, she said: "I have wanted to be an actor for as long as I can remember and to be able to count you all in this room as my peers let alone to stand up on this stage is beyond my wildest dreams. Thank you so much.

"I have a habit of getting very flustered up here and forgetting to thank a lot of vitally important people to my team."

After thanking her publicists, lawyers, and co-stars, Rachel also hailed the "unsung background actors who work the same hours as us and share the same union as us. I couldn't be luckier to be a part of this amazing group of artists."